Ex-CJI rubbishes claims over EVM authenticity, says SC upheld validity

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Former chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday rubbished claims of opposition parties over the authenticity of electronic voting machines and said the Supreme Court repeatedly upheld the validity of EVM.

In response to a question, the former CJI said, “Well, this is not a day to discuss this. The Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld the validity of the EVMs. The Supreme Court is the last voice in the constitutional space on adjudication and it has affirmed the validity of the EVMs. And I think we must accept it.” He was talking to reporters outside a polling station after casting his vote in Delhi assembly polls. PTI SJK AMK