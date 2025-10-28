Ex-CM Champai Soren criticises lathi-charge of tribals in Chaibasa

Jamshedpur, Oct 28 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday criticised the police lathi charge of tribals in Chaibasa town, the previous day.

He claimed that the tribals went to gherao the Jharkhand Transport minister Deepak Birua's residence on Monday to demand imposition of "no entry" on heavy vehicles on NH 220 and NH75E during daytime to check frequent road accidents.

The tribals wanted to plead with the Transport minister, but police resorted to lathi charge and hurled tear gas shells on them on Monday night, Soren said.

Earlier, West Singhbhum district administration had imposed prohibitory orders from Monday 8 pm within 200 metre radius of the residence of the Transport minister after social activist Ramesh Balmuchu and his associates threatened to gherao Birua's residence in Chaibasa.

The former Jharkhand CM claimed that four persons were arrested by police while 17 others went missing during the gherao of Birua's residence.

He alleged that the Hemant Soren government lathi-charged adivasis-moolvasis in Chaibasa to crush their voices.

Soren appealed to adivasis-moolvasis to unite to oust the "anti" adivasi/moolvasi government.

The state government could have resolved the issue across the table instead of resorting to lathi charge, Soren added. PTI BS RG