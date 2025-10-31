Ex-CM Champai Soren threatens shutdown in Kolhan if arrested tribals not released

Jamshedpur, Oct 31 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has threatened to launch an indefinite shutdown in mineral-rich Kolhan region of Jharkhand if cases registered against tribals in connection with the recent lathi charge in Chaibasa are not withdrawn immediately.

"We will not allow a single stone to be transported from Kolhan, comprised of Jharkhand's East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, for an indefinite period if the arrested persons are not released immediately and cases registered against them withdrawn, the former CM said in a statement here on Thursday.

Whenever the adivasi community raised its voice for its rights and entitlements, this "anti-adivasi" government has repeatedly tried to crush it, Soren said in an indirect reference to the Hemant Soren government.

Soren was reacting to last Sunday's lathicharge of tribals who were demanding imposition of "no entry" for heavy vehicles on NH 220 and NH75E in view of frequent road accidents.

Sixteen tribals, including women, were arrested, and cases were filed against 75 named persons and 500 unknown persons in connection with the Chaibasa incident.

Soren demanded that the Jharkhand High Court should take suo motu cognisance of the Chaibasa incident and ensure appropriate action under the provisions of the ST/SC Act. PTI BS RG