Ex-CM Chandrasekhar Rao confident BRS will return to power in T'gana in next pollsYou said:

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday alleged that the Congress government in the state lost its credibility within one year of its rule and exuded confidence that BRS will come back to power in the next assembly polls.

Addressing his party workers at Erravalli near here, Rao, also known as KCR, said BRS will hold a public rally at the end of February highlighting the alleged failures of the state government.

“Hundred percent people have come to the conclusion that the next government will be ours. There is no doubt about it.

We have to fight against them (Congress government).. We have seen several elections. Parties win and lose. Congress party lost its credibility within one year of its rule,” he said.

He claimed that as per the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, the state government’s revenues dropped by Rs 13,000 crore this year and it is expected to decline till the end of this fiscal.

He alleged that if the trend continues the state government will slip into a position where it will not be able to pay salaries also in the next three to four months.

Rao accused the Congress of treating Muslims as a "vote bank", and said the ruling party never did any good for them.

“I am just seriously quietly watching. If I strike (political moves), you know, it would not be ordinary. I am just giving them four days' time ( some time),” he said.

Rao said in a recent social media survey put up by the Congress party, 70 per cent of the netizens voted in favour of BRS. PTI GDK ROH