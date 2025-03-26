Ex-CM didn't come to Assembly but is active on Twitter: Rajasthan CM targets Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday targeted his predecessor Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of focusing on X posts instead of on the real concerns of the people.

Speaking at a farmers' conference in Bikaner, Sharma said the former chief minister did not attend the Assembly session but remains active on social media.

"The former chief minister did not come to the Assembly even for a single day but he is active on Twitter (X) every day and wants to be in the headlines. Before posting on Twitter (X), you should look at your tweets and see what you did for the people of Rajasthan when you were in power for five years," he said.

Sharma said posting on social media is not enough.

"You have to go among the people, understand their pain and suffering, and it is the government's job to deal with their pain and suffering completely," he said.

Without naming, he said a young leader of Congress had come among the farmers and had assured them that their loan would be completely waived off but it did not happen.

"The leader had talked about making gold from potatoes. We cannot make gold from potatoes, we do not have this machine, but if the farmers of Rajasthan get water properly, then the farmers can definitely extract gold from the land," he said.

Reacting to Sharma's remarks, Gehlot reminded him of his old tweet regarding the demand from the then Congress government of the procurement of crops on minimum support price (MSP).

"I want to remind you of your tweet which is about two and a half years old in which you were protesting against the Congress government demanding the purchase of millets on MSP. Now your government is going to complete one and a half years.

"Your manifesto also had a promise of purchasing millets on MSP. Today, please tell us when are you going to start purchasing millets on MSP?" Gehlot posted on X.