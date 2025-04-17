Ex-CM Harekrushna Mahatab's vision shaped Odisha: Gadkari

Cuttack (Odisha), Apr 17 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab's vision shaped Odisha.

He was addressing a memorial lecture on 'Infrastructure Development and Odisha' during a national conference held on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatab at Ravenshaw University here.

Praising the vision of the former chief minister, who was also a freedom fighter, the Union minister for road transport and highway said, "You can donate eyes but not vision. Mahatab ji had a vision that shaped Odisha." Gadkari said Mahatab's contributions to Odisha's identity and development remain unmatched.

He noted Mahatab's contribution towards the construction of Hirakud Dam, the foundation of which was laid by first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948 and inaugurated by him in 1957.

Describing Mahatab as a multifaceted personality, Gadkari said he was a scholar, writer, poet, and social reformer who championed educational advancement and social equity in the state.

Gadkari, who hails from Maharashtra, noted that Mahatab, during his imprisonment in the western state, authored the book 'History of Odisha'.

Urging youth to take a leaf from Mahatab's life, Gadkari said, "It's not how long we live, but what we do that defines us. Let's work to make Odisha a leading light of India's growth." "I reaffirm to our youth that we have the strength to become 'Vishwaguru' (world leader)," he said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Mahatab's son and MP Bhartruhari Mahtab attended the function. PTI AAM AAM ACD