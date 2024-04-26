H D Kumaraswamy alleges voter inducements in Bangalore Rural segment

Ramanagara: JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that cash and gift vouchers were distributed in Bengaluru Rural constituency, especially in Kanakapura Taluk.

D K Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, is seeking re-election from the seat for the fourth time.

NDA, of which JD(S) is a part, has fielded cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath -- brother-in-law of Kumaraswamy and son-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda -- who is contesting on BJP ticket.

As the elections were in progress in 14 constituencies in the State, Kumaraswamy alleged that some supporters of BJP and the JD(S), were attacked in Kanakapura Taluk and their shirts were torn off.

“‘Guarantee cards’ (gift vouchers) were distributed with which people can make purchases up to Rs 10,000. When our boys made a noise, they were attacked,” he alleged.

Money was also distributed since Thursday night, he said, adding that in Kunigal Taluk, a man died by suicide after Congress workers "attacked, pestered and threatened him." “Even after giving complaints to the Election Commission, no action was taken", Kumaraswamy said, and added sarcastically: "I want to tell the EC to allow people to openly allow distribution."