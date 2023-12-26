Ex-CM Kumaraswamy to attend Prana Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ayodhya on Jan 22

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he would attend the Prana Pratishtha of Lord Rama at the grand Rama temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Advertisment

The JD(S) second-in-command said in a statement that he received a formal invitation by the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Trust to attend the event.

According to Kumaraswamy, leaders of the trust, who visited his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday, gave him an invitation letter and requested him to participate in the programme along with his family.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Sankah Pramukh Ram Lal and others invited Kumaraswamy and his wife Anita Kumaraswamy, their son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on behalf of the Trust.

Advertisment

Accepting the invitation, the former Chief Minister told Ramlal that he would attend the Prana Pratishtha programme of Lord Rama along with his family. Also, he expressed happiness that a grand temple is being constructed at Ram Janmabhoomi.

He also said the leaders of the Trust have already invited his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

The JD(S) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PTI GMS GMS SS