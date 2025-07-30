Ex-CM Manik Sarkar slams Tripura BJP govt, alleges ‘loot raj’ and widespread corruption

Agartala, Jul 30 (PTI) Former Tripura chief minister and senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of rampant corruption and misgovernance.

Speaking at a protest rally here, Sarkar alleged that the state was under a "reign of loot" orchestrated by the BJP-led government.

"Corruption has permeated every government office. The BJP government is the epitome of corruption. What we are witnessing today is nothing short of a 'loot raj' in Tripura. Now, Tipra Matha has also joined in," Sarkar alleged.

The rally, organised by the CPI(M), was held to protest against the recent hikes in power rates, CNG, PNG, drinking water, and Gomati milk prices.

Prominent CPI(M) leaders, including state secretary and Politburo member Jitendra Chowdhury and former minister Manik Dey, also participated.

Sarkar criticised the BJP’s poll promises, stating, "In both the 2018 and 2023 elections, the BJP made grand pledges. But nowhere did they mention their intention to impose one tax after another. Today, people are being crushed under the weight of spiralling utility costs." He further accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to support state governments.

"During election campaigns, even the Union finance minister assured central financial aid. But those promises turned out to be hollow. They were merely strategies to grab power," he said.

Echoing Sarkar’s sentiments, Chowdhury accused the BJP of deceiving the public with flashy manifestos and failing to deliver on key promises.

"This RSS-backed BJP government betrayed the trust of the people. Instead of relief, citizens are facing relentless price hikes and new tax burdens," he said.

Chowdhury also condemned the government’s push for smart meters, claiming widespread public opposition is being ignored.

"They stifled dissent to come to power, and now they’re forcing policies without public consent," he added.

The CPI(M) leader also targeted Tipra Matha, alleging that the party's alliance with the BJP in the 2023 elections helped the latter retain power.

"Tipra Matha has misgoverned the Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas. The ADC has become a hub of corruption, salaries are delayed, and there’s a severe shortage of teachers in tribal schools and colleges," he claimed.

The protest marked a renewed offensive by the CPI(M) against both the state and central governments over what they termed as anti-people policies and deteriorating governance. PTI JOY MNB