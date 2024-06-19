Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik to be leader of opposition in Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) Former CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said he would be the leader of the opposition in the Odisha assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Patnaik said the decision was taken at the BJD's legislature party meeting.

"We had a meeting of the MLAs of the BJD. I congratulated and thanked them. They have elected me as the leader of the opposition and leader of the BJD legislature party," he said.

Senior MLA Prasanna Acharya was named the deputy leader of the opposition, while former speaker Pramila Mallik would be the chief whip of the opposition in the House.

Patnaik named Pratap Keshari Deb as the deputy chief whip of the opposition in the assembly.

The BJD, which ruled the state for 24 years, lost power to the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections. PTI AAM AAM SOM