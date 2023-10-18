Ex-CM of Jharkhand Raghubar Das appointed governor of Odisha, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu of Tripura

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and Telangana BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the first non-tribal chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019.

He has been appointed to the gubernatorial post in place of Prof. Ganeshi Lal, who has completed his tenure.

Das was part of the Janata Party in 1977 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a founding member in 1980, according to his biodata.

In 2004, Das was appointed as Jharkhand state president of the BJP.

Das, a grassroots leader of the BJP, is a former employee of Tata Steel.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.

Nallu is a BJP national executive member and he succeeds Satyadeo Narain Arya as the Tripura governor.

President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Das as the governor of Odisha and Nallu as the governor of Tripura, according to a late-night statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added. PTI AKV SKL SMN