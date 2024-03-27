Ex-CM Panneerselvam also has to challenge four obscure namesakes in LS polls

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who has filed his nomination from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency as an independent has to fight not only against major political rivals but also against four others, who have the same name and initial.

Advertisment

According to the Election Commission's updated data, Ochappan Panneerselvam, Oyya Thevar Panneerselvam, Ocha Thevar Panneerselvam, Oyyaram Panneerselvam are the four persons who have the same name and initial like the former chief minister, who heads the AIADMK Workers Retrieval Organisation.

While Oyyaram Pannerselvam hails from Ramanathapuram district, three others belong to Madurai district. All the five O Panneerselvams are independent candidates. The four namesakes filed nominations on March 26, a day after expelled AIADMK leader submitted his papers.

The former chief minister, a native of Theni district, has specified bucket, jackfruit and grapes as his order of preference for allottment to him by the poll authorities. Such symbols are free symbols. Ocha Thevar Pannerselvam has also named exactly the same symbols as his preference.

Advertisment

Supporters of the former CM, alleged that four persons with the same name like that of the former AIADMK coordinator filing nominations cannot be regarded as coincidence and it was the 'ploy' of the betrayers, apparently referring to AIADMK led by its chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The 74-year-old former CM, who is continuing his legal battle against his expulsion from the AIADMK, has aligned with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

In total, 23 candidates have so far filed their nominations in Ramanathapuram. It includes ruling DMK's ally Indian Union Muslim League nominee K Navaskani and main opposition AIADMK's P Jayaperumal.

Advertisment

In the official list of candidates, only the letter 'O' will be prefixed to their names as is the practice. Only the photograph of the candidates and the individual symbol allotted to them will help voters differentiate between them.

Candidates with names similar to those of prominent contestants filing nominations is nothing new and this is being witnessed in almost all elections.

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19. PTI VGN KH