Ex-CM Panneerselvam slams DMK regime over Cong leader's murder

Chennai, May 5 (PTI) Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday condemned the killing of Congress party's Tirunelveli East district unit president KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh and demanded that Chief Minister M K Stalin pay special attention to law and order issues and bring to book the guilty.

Panneerselvam, who heads the AIADMK Workers Rights Retrieval Committee, slammed the DMK government for "negligence" and alleged complete deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu that has turned the state into a den of anti-social elements. "The Congress leader having been burnt to death proves this," he claimed.

The former CM said Dhanasingh had "lodged a complaint with police," over threats to his life. Still, the Congress party leader was killed and it showed the extent of slackness under the DMK regime.

Panneerselvam demanded that the Chief Minister pay individual attention to law and order issues, rein in criminals with an iron hand and bring to justice the perpetrators of Dhanasingh's murder. Had adequate security cover been extended by police to the Congress leader, the murder would not have happened and the DMK government failed to prevent the crime. "This leads to a suspicion if the DMK regime is acting in support of anti-social elements." Under the DMK regime, there was no guarantee for Tamil Nadu people's safety during the past three years, he alleged in a statement. Such incidents of crime demonstrate that anti-social elements, extremists and terrorists have seen "evolution," under the DMK-rule, Panneerselvam alleged.

The half-burnt body of Dhanasingh was found on May 4 at his farm in Tirunelveli district. PTI VGN ROH