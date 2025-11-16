Ex-CM Vasantrao Naik inspiration for govt's water conservation scheme: Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the BJP-led government's flagship 'Jalyukt Shivar' water conservation scheme is modelled on the initiatives pioneered by former CM late Vasantrao Naik.

Fadnavis hailed Naik's leadership, saying his work in water conservation made Maharashtra self-sustaining in foodgrains and water.

The CM was speaking after unveiling the statue of Naik and the bust of freedom fighter Swami Ramanand Teerth in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"Maharashtra faced a severe drought in 1972. In that challenging time, Naik provided employment to people through various schemes. His sustained work in water conservation made Maharashtra self-sustaining in terms of foodgrains and water. We formed the 'Jalyukt Shivar' scheme by following in his footsteps," he said.

Fadnavis also noted the government's investment for the welfare of the Banjara community, a group Vasantrao Naik hailed from.

"Works valued at Rs 700 crore have been carried out in Pohradevi, considered the 'Varanasi of the Banjara community'," he said, adding that 'tandas' (Banjara settlements) are now being granted village status, leading to the formation of new gram panchayats.

The bust of Swami Ramanand Teerth was unveiled at the Kranti Chowk.

On the occasion, Fadnavis recounted the history of Marathwada's liberation struggle.

"Marathwada region was liberated 13 months after (on September 17, 1948) India achieved independence. The fight against the Nizam rule here was spearheaded by Swami Ramanand Teerth, who encouraged thousands to join the freedom movement," he said.

The Nizam realised they could only halt the struggle by incarcerating Swami Ramanand Teerth, but by that time, "thousands of people were already mobilised and continued the fight," the CM added.

The bust of Swami Ramanand Teerth was completed by October 2024.

The bust of Swami Ramanand Teerth was completed by October 2024.

The Swami Ramanand Teerth Research Institute here had written multiple letters to the Chief Minister's Office seeking time for the unveiling on September 17, 2025, celebrated annually as Marathwada Muktisangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day), but it could not be done then.