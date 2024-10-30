Ex-CM Veerappa Moily, Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj to get K'taka Rajyotsava award

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily and activist B T Lalitha Naik are among the 69 personalities who have been chosen for the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

Eminent sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya too made it to the list.

Moily and Naik were given the award in the literature category.

Eminent environmentalist Almitra Patil, who was at the forefront of streamlining solid waste management in Bengaluru was bestowed the award for her contribution in the field of environment conservation.

Three people from outside Karnataka too bagged the award, including Kannaiah Naidu, who led a team in fixing the crest gate of Pampa Sagar dam on Tungabhadra river at Hospet-Koppal confluence.

These awards carry a purse of Rs five lakh, a 25-gram gold medal and a memento.

The recipients will be presented the ‘Rajyotsava’ award on November 1 when the state celebrates its formation day.

Apart from these 69 people, 50 men and 50 women would receive ‘Suvarna Mahotsava Prashasti’, an award to commemorate the state being renamed as Karnataka.

Under this, the recipients will get Rs 50,000 each. PTI GMS GMS ROH