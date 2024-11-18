Ex-Cong MLA Sumesh Shokeen joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Congress MLA Sumesh Shokeen joined the AAP in the presence of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal here on Monday.

Shokeen is a former MLA from Matiala, considered part of the Delhi-Dehat area.

His joining comes a day after the AAP suffered a blow with its Jat leader Kailash Gahlot resigning from the party.

Welcoming Shokeen to the AAP fold, Kejriwal said his joining will not only give a boost to the party in rural Delhi but also in other parts of the national capital.

Before the AAP came to power, the people living in Delhi-Dehat were neglected and cut off from the main city, Kejriwal said.

The AAP government improved connectivity, opened schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics and stadiums, and provided other facilities in outer Delhi areas, bringing them at par with other parts of the city, he said.

Shokeen lauded the AAP government, saying it improved connectivity to Delhi-Dehat areas and undertook various development works during its 10-year rule.