Ex-Cong MP Geeta Kora, Union ministers Nishikant Dubey, Arjun Munda among J'khand BJP LS candidates

Ranchi, Mar 2 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of Lok Sabha election candidates in which 11 of the 14 seats of Jharkhand were named.
Of the 11 nominees, four are new candidates. They are former Congress parliamentarian Geeta Kora (Singhbhum ST constituency), Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon, Tala Marandi and Manish Jaiswal.
The seven other candidates will seek re-election from their respective constituencies.
They include Union ministers Arjun Munda (Khunti ST), Annapurna Devi (Koderma) and Nishikant Dubey (Godda).
Geeta Kora, who was fielded from Singhbhum (ST) seat from where she was a Congress MP, is the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda. She had won the Singhbhum seat in 2019 by a margin of 72,155 votes defeating BJP's Laxman Gilua.
“People have faith in Modi-Ji's guarantee. The alliance government in Jharkhand has cheated people. Women's security has taken a backseat. The recent incident of rape involving a foreigner is horrific," Kora said.
BJP’s Hazaribag MLA Manish Jaiswal replaces sitting party MP Jayant Sinha from Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat. Jaiswal won the Hazaribag assembly constituency in 2019 by defeating Congress’ Dr Ramchandra Prasad.
Sinha, son of former union minister Yashwant Sinha, said earlier in the day that he had requested party president J P Nadda to relieve him from direct electoral duties.
The BJP has reposed faith in its Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Samir Oraon, whose term is ending on May 3, for the Lok Sabha polls.
He will be contesting from Lohardaga (ST) seat, replacing existing MP Sudarshan Bhagat, whose victory margin during the last polls was barely 10,363.
Oraon was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2018.
The saffron party fielded its former Jharkhand state president Tala Marandi from Rajmahal (ST) seat, which is currently held by JMM’s Vijay Hansdak.
In 2019, BJP’s Hemlal Murmu had contested from the seat and lost to JMM. Marandi had won the Borio assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2014. In 2019, Marandi had joined the AJSU party after being denied a ticket from the BJP. However, he lost to JMM’s Lobin Hembrom. Marandi again returned to BJP in 2022.
Union Minister Arjun Munda has been chosen again from Khunti (ST) seat which he had won by a narrow margin of 1445 votes in 2019, defeating Congress's Kalicharan Munda.
Palamu (SC) seat will be contested by former Director General of Police Vishnu Dayal Ram who won the seat by a margin of 4,77,606 votes during the last polls.
Union minister Annapurna Devi, contesting on a JVM-P ticket in 2019 from Koderma, will fight from the same seat. She defeated state BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi by a margin of 4,55,600 votes.
From the Ranchi seat, the party has fielded sitting MP Sanjay Seth who had defeated Congress's Subodh Kant Sahay by a margin of 2,82,780 votes.
From Jamshedpur, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahto has been repeated. Mahto had defeated current Chief Minister Champai Soren in 2019 Lok Sabha polls by 3,02,090 votes.
Dumka (ST) went to sitting MP Sunil Soren who defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in 2019 polls by a margin of 47,590 votes while sitting MP Nishikant Dubey will contest from Godda. Dubey had defeated JVM-P's Pradeep Yadav by 1,84,227 votes.