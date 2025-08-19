Ex-Congress councillor stabbed to death by unidentified men in Gujarat

Anand (Guj), Aug 19 (PTI) A former Congress councillor was stabbed to death by unidentified persons while he was out on his morning walk in Gujarat's Anand town on Tuesday, police said.

Iqbal Hussain Malek (50), a former Congress councillor of the now-dissolved Anand municipality, was attacked when he was taking a walk at Goya Lake in the Bakrol area around 7 am, Deputy Superintendent of Police JN Panchal said.

The Anand municipality was recently given the status of a municipal corporation, following which, the elected wing of the earlier civic body was dissolved.

In his complaint, Malek's brother alleged that unidentified persons attacked him using sharp weapons. He died on the spot due to deep wounds on his neck and abdomen, Panchal told reporters.

"We have registered a case of murder and started our investigation. The motive behind the attack is unclear. We have formed teams to nab the culprits," the official said. PTI COR PJT ARU