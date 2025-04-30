Ex-Congress leader booked over forging fire safety NOC

Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) A case has been registered against a former Congress leader and others for allegedly creating a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire safety department on behalf of his school and submitting it as an authentic document to the High Court and other institutions, police said.

According to the police, the FIR was registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station on charges of cheating and forgery under Sections 336(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by advocate Sudha Katwa on Tuesday.

In her complaint, she alleged that the chairman of BGS Bloomfield, Gurappa Naidu, and trustee Sunitha Naidu did not obtain the required NOC from the fire and safety department. Instead, they allegedly created a fake NOC and submitted it to the High Court and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Gurappa Naidu, who was the general secretary of the Karnataka unit of the Congress, was expelled from the party after a molestation case was registered against him based on a complaint lodged by a teacher at BGS Bloomfield in November 2024. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK KH