Ex-Congress leader, two others booked for stopping Indore varsity VC's car during protest

Indore, May 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against a former Congress leader and two others for allegedly incepting the car of the vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya University and forcing him to alight during a protest in Indore, an official said on Monday.

"Vice-Chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai's (59) official car was stopped within the university campus, and he was forced to get out of the vehicle during a protest by university staff on May 17," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anand Yadav said.

He said the vice-chancellor, in his complaint, has alleged that former Congress leader Ajay Chauradia "assisted" varsity staffers Deepak Solanki and Sohail Parvez in the act.

The complaint stated that Singhai was prevented from carrying out his official duties, and when he stepped out of his car, an attempt was made to intimidate him.

The official said a case was registered late Sunday night against Chauradia, Solanki, and Parvez under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 221 (obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty), 351 (criminal intimidation), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to officials, the protest was staged by members of the university's self-financed institute staff association for equal pay and other demands on par with regular employees. PTI HWP LAL ARU