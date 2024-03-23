Ex-Congress MLA joins BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Mar 23 (PTI) Former Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Manoj Chawla, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Ratlam on Saturday, hours after resigning from primary membership of his parent party for "personal reasons".

Chawla, who had represented Alot assembly constituency in 2018, was welcomed in the saffron fold by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Another senior Congress leader, Pramod Gugalia, also joined the BJP on the occasion.

Yadav is touring Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur districts as part of BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19.

The BJP has fielded Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan from Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency. PTI ADU NSK