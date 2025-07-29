Ex-Congress MP's bail plea rejected, sent to police custody in bank fraud case

Port Blair, Jul 29 (PTI) Former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, arrested in a bank fraud case, was remanded to police custody for three days by a court in Port Blair on Tuesday.

Sharma was arrested by the CID on July 18 in connection with alleged irregularities at Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL) when he was its chairman.

He has been in judicial custody since then, and on expiry of it, he was produced before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court.

The court rejected his bail plea and sent him to police remand for three days.

Sharma was arrested from a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

An FIR was lodged on May 15 in connection with the alleged irregularities at the bank.

It is alleged that the bank's managing committee overlooked the recommendations of the loan screening committee and ignored the credit report and other documents while sanctioning loans.

The others named in the FIR are the bank's former board members and directors, and different beneficiaries.

Since June 25, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case.