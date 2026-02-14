Ex-convict shot dead in Delhi's Rohini; police suspect gang rivalry

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A man recently released from jail was shot dead in Delhi's Rohini on Saturday evening, with police suspecting that a rival gang killed him, an official said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the man, Sahil, was allegedly associated with the Gogi gang, police said.

The incident took place around 7 pm near Sector 17 of Rohini when unidentified assailants opened fire on him and fled the spot, they added.

According to police, Sahil sustained a gunshot injury and was declared dead.

Police said a case has been registered, and teams have been deployed to trace the attackers.PTI SSJ OZ OZ