Ex-cop commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Hardoi/Pilibhit (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A suspended police constable, out on bail in a loot case, allegedly committed suicide, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ramu Singh (29), earlier posted in Puranpur police station in Pilibhit, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Hardoi Nripendra Kumar said Singh allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Garra river on Saturday evening.

The body was recovered by the divers on Sunday and sent for post-mortem, Kumar said.

Singh was arrested and imprisoned in a loot case in May this year. Following which, he was also suspended from duty, police said.

Superintendent of Police of Pilibhit Avinash Pandey said Singh was held in Pilibhit jail and was released on bail about a fortnight ago.

The family members further told the police that Singh had called his father and told him that he was going to end his life, officials said.

Singh kept his identity cards and other documents on a bridge before he allegedly jumped into the river, they added.