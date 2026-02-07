Ex-cop’s wife shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Feb 7 (PTI) A motorcycle-borne man on Saturday morning fatally shot a 62-year-old woman at a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said.

The woman, wife of a retired sub-inspector with the Punjab Police, was returning home after paying obeisance at Bhuri Walean Di Kutia, a nearby religious place, at Mehandwani Gujran village, they said.

The yet-to-be-identified assailant fired multiple shots at her, leaving her critically injured. She died enroute the civil hospital, police said. The attacker fled on his bike after the incident.

The deceased's husband, Sham Lal, retired as an assistant sub-inspector with the Punjab Police.

DSP Daljit Singh Khakh said CCTV camera footage from the area is being scanned to trace and arrest the assailant.

No gangster angle has surfaced so far, and the motive behind the killing is being ascertained, the officer added. PTI COR CHS ARI