Ex-corporator, 2 supporters injured after several men attack them for helping rival group; 15 booked

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A former corporator of the Shiv Sena in Kalyan-Dombivli township of Maharashtra's Thane district and two of his supporters were injured after some men allegedly attacked them for helping their rival group members, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Beturkarpada area of Kalyan west on Friday night.

In the attack, former Sena corporator Umesh Borgaonkar escaped with minor injuries, while his two associates Omkar Sapat and his brother Dnyaneshwar were seriously injured and are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital, the police said.

"The attackers in the case were involved in a brawl with another group outside Borgaonkar's office. The former corporator and his supporters helped resolve the matter between them and shifted the injured to a hospital for medical treatment. However, the attackers were angry with Borgaonkar for helping their rival group," an official said.

When he and his supporters returned to his office later, the attackers, who were lying in wait, surrounded his car and started hurling stones, in which Borgaonkar and Sapat brothers were injured, The windshield of the car also broke in the incident, he said.

By the time local Shiv Sena workers arrived at the spot, the attackers fled, he said.

Borgaonkar later said, "We came forward to help people, but some of them targeted us." Based on the complaint lodged by him, the police registered a case against 15 attackers at the Mahatma Phule police station. PTI COR NP