Ex-corporator booked for abusing govt doctor after road accident in Thane

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a former corporator of the Thane Municipal Corporation for allegedly abusing a doctor after an accident in the city, an official said on Thursday.

According to the Rabodi police, a government orthopaedic surgeon was travelling in his car when it was hit by a vehicle driven by the accused, Mahesh Suresh Wagh of Shiv Sena, at Meenatai Thackeray chowk on Tuesday. The doctor’s car suffered damages due to the impact, said his complaint.

The doctor told the police that Wagh abused him with foul language and even slapped him. He accused Wagh of driving under the influence of alcohol.

A case has been registered against Wagh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 324(4) (mischief), as well as Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. PTI COR NR