Ex-corporator sentenced to two years RI for attacking two MSEDCL staffers in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a former corporator of Navi Mumbai civic body to two years of rigorous imprisonment for beating up two staffers of a state-run power company.

Advertisment

Assistant sessions judge K R Deshpande, on Monday, convicted Mukund Vishwasrao of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor E B Dhamal told the court that on April 14, 2017, two linemen from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had gone to a housing society in Vashi to attend to a fault in the power supply.

The accused who was present at the spot verbally abused, manhandled and punched the duo, he said. PTI COR ARU