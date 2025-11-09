Ex-corporator shot dead in UP's Etah; body found on railway track

Etah (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) The dead body of a former corporator was recovered on Sunday from a railway track near the Etah city railway station, police said.

The deceased, Hamid Ali alias Pappu (50), had a gunshot wound on his chest, suggesting he was shot dead, they said.

On receiving information about the body, police reached the spot for investigation along with a forensic team and dog squad.

SSP Shyam Narayan Singh said preliminary investigation confirmed that Ali died of a gunshot injury, adding that several teams have been formed to crack the case.

“The motive is being probed, and the matter will be solved soon,” he said.

The victim’s brother, Kafeel Ahmad, is the president of the corporators’ association and a property dealer.

Police are probing whether a land dispute could be behind the murder.

The incident has triggered panic among local residents and traders.