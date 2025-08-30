Ex-councillor, his 3 brothers booked for 'illegal' transfer of family property on sister's complaint

Gurugram, Aug 30 (PTI) A former councillor and his three brothers were booked for allegedly transferring ownership of family properties illegally without the knowledge of their sister, officials said.

A case of property fraud has been registered against the four men for the "fake" transfer deeds, they said.

The FIR was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station following a report by the tehsildar and on the directions of DC, Gurugram.

According to the sister's complaint, former councillor Suresh Kumar Dua and his brothers Bharat Bhushan Dua, Sanjay Dua and Gagan Dua conspired to prepare a fake transfer deed of their family properties, she said.

The complainant, Bimla, a resident of Model Town, Hisar, has alleged that Suresh Kumar Dua and Bharat Bhushan transferred a family property in the name of the other two brothers, Sanjay and Gagan, as "family transfer".

They have done the same with four other family properties in the same area, Bimla, who also claims the property, alleged in her complaint.

A tehsildar's report on the case said the transfer of ownership was carried out "by hiding facts", which is illegal.

The Gurugram DC had directed police to file an FIR against the former councillor and his brothers on September 9 last year but no action had been taken.

Following the tehsildar's report, an FIR was registered against the four brothers, police said. A probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law, a senior police officer said.