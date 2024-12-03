Ex-CPI(M) leader faces cruelty case after joining BJP

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 3 (PTI) A former CPI (M) leader who quit the party last week to join the BJP, has been booked for cruelty based on a complaint by his wife, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A case under section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC has been registered against Bipin C Babu and his mother in connection with an alleged incident of dowry related harassment a few years ago, an officer of Kareelakulangara police station said.

The dispute was settled between the couple back then with the intervention of the Left party, the officer said.

The complaint by his wife -- a CPI(M) supporter -- came after Babu, a member of the Left party's Alappuzha area committee and member of the district panchayat representing the Krishnapuram division, joined the BJP on November 30.

Advertisment

Bipin, after joining the BJP, had alleged that the CPI(M) had lost its secular character.

"A few communal forces are leading the party now and it has become an outfit of a particular section," he had said. PTI HMP HMP SA