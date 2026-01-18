Ex-CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran joins BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI) Former CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran on Sunday joined the BJP after accepting party membership from state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar here.

Rajendran, a veteran leader from Idukki district, represented the Devikulam Assembly constituency from 2006 to 2021.

The induction took place at the BJP state headquarters, where Rajendran was joined by three other leaders, including CPI leader Gurunadan and CPI(M) leader Santhosh from Kuttanad.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendran said he had not been active in party politics for the past four to five years but continued working among the public.

He said he had been living with regret and emotional distress after losing faith in his political space.

“Till the last day, I never cheated the politics I followed throughout my life. There has never been any allegation that I worked against my party or its committees,” he said.

“I am not saying that I was hurt,” he added, stating that the decision to join the BJP was not taken alone but after discussions with people close to him.

Rajendran said his decision to meet BJP leaders was linked to issues related to plantations and plantation workers.

He said he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand and added that issues faced by plantation workers could be resolved under the BJP governance.

BJP leaders said around 100 people are expected to join the party at an event scheduled for February 8 in Munnar.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrasekhar said that after meeting Rajendran for the first time, the former MLA had expressed confidence that only the BJP could resolve the state's problems.

He said issues faced by people in Munnar and Idukki remain unresolved and asserted that they would be addressed once the BJP comes to power.

Chandrasekhar thanked the Railway Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allotting three new trains to Kerala.

He said the BJP would campaign in the upcoming elections on development, security and protection of the faith of believers.

“Those who support these causes will be welcomed, irrespective of the party they belong to,” he said.

According to Chandrasekhar, Congress-led fronts had been voted out in several states and at the Centre since 2014. The Congress supported corruption and appeasement politics.

He also alleged that CPI(M) state secretary M A Baby and Congress leader Robert Vadra had spoken in favour of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, and claimed that the Congress-led UDF supports Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala.

Calling Jamaat-e-Islami an extremist and anti-secular organisation, Chandrasekhar said it posed a danger to the state and alleged that the Hindu community had the lowest per capita land and housing ownership.

Referring to Karnataka, he claimed that the Congress came to power by making false promises and alleged corruption and lack of funds for development after assuming office.

“This Jamaat is destroying Bangladesh and Pakistan. The same organisation is causing issues in other countries as well. This should be debated and discussed,” he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH