Ex-Cricketer from Andhra arrested for impersonating as OSD to Telangana CM

Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI) A former Ranji cricketer from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for allegedly impersonating the Personal Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Telangana Chief Minister, Hyderabad police said on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested the accused, B Nagaraju (32), from Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh, who created fake email ID and sent fraudulent emails to various business persons while posing as the OSD to the Telangana CM, in an effort to solicit financial assistance, an official release said.

Based on a complaint by the Telangana CM's OSD, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and under BNS.

The accused also allegedly made calls, falsely claiming the complainant’s identity as Personal Secretary and OSD to the MD of an infra firm recently, it said.

On the modus operandi, police said the accused used to create fake email ID and account of an instant messaging app of the persons who are in high position in government and sent mails, messages, made calls to persons who are rich and running businesses and companies in an effort to solicit financial assistance.

He is involved in 13 cases in Telangana and 16 in Andhra Pradesh, police added. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH