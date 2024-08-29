Ex-CRPF officer arrested for manhandling Rajasthan MLA in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) A former CRPF officer was arrested here Thursday after he allegedly manhandled Congress MLA Rafeek Khan while he was holding a meeting at his residence, police said.

Vikas Jakhar, who alleged that the MLA had been harassing his wife, was caught and thrashed by people present at Khan's residence.

Jakhar, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, was stopped before he could attack Khan, who is the MLA from Adarsh Nagar and the chief whip of the Congress in the Vidhan Sabha.

SHO of sadar police station Balbir Kaswan said that Jakhar, an assistant commandant of CRPF, reached Khan's residence in Banipark where he was holding a meeting.

Khan was about to leave the residence when Jakhar had a heated argument with him and grabbed the MLA's collar, the officer said.

"Before he could attack Khan, people present there caught him and thrashed him," he said.

Khan said it was a sudden attack. "When I was about to leave, someone came and hit my chest. He tried to choke me and grabbed my collar. I held both his hands and then my supporters and people present there removed him," he said.

"The police are investigating the matter and only they can tell about his intention. I have no idea about this man or his background," the MLA said.

Only a person with a criminal mindset can do such an act, he added.

The SHO said Jakhar, a resident of Jhunjhunu, resigned from the CRPF in 2021. "He has alleged that the MLA was harassing his wife, therefore he acted in a fit of rage," he said, adding that that he was arrested for "disturbing peace". PTI SDA SKY SKY