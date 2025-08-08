Ex-Delhi CM Atishi slams 'phansi ghar' inquiry, questions MLAs' expertise in historical matters

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A day after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta sought an inquiry into the inauguration of 'phansi ghar (execution room),' former chief minister Atishi on Friday slammed the decision and questioned whether MLAs were qualified to deliberate on a historical matter such as this.

Asserting that there was no execution room on Delhi Assembly premises, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday that the matter will be referred to the Privileges Committee, which will summon former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with others.

Talking to PTI over the issue, Atishi rued that instead of discussing important matters, the only issue being discussed is that of phansi ghar and termed the move, which could lead to summoning of Kejriwal by the committee, as "bizarre." "I have repeatedly put up notice for discussion on slum demolition. There was no discussion on that. I had given notices for discussing law and order situation in Delhi and overage vehicle ban, but there was no discussion," she alleged.

The Speaker had told the House that the so-called gallows, which was renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then chief minister Kejriwal as "phansi ghar," was actually a "tiffin room" as per records.

"For four days, the only issue being discussed was phansi ghar...Is anyone qualified to speak on this among the 70 people in that House?" she asked, and suggested that a committee of historians and archaeologists should look into the matter and submit a report.

Displaying a 1912 map of the assembly complex, Gupta said on Wednesday that there was no documentation or evidence indicating that the space was used for executions.

"See, the map is from 1911-12. This was an assembly till 1931. After 1931, a commissionerate used to run here and a high court bench used to run here. The Britishers did not hang everyone openly. They used to hide it," she said and added that even Veer Savarkar has written how all executions used to happen in secret.

"So, who in that House of 70 people is competent to speak on this issue? You should have said that we are making a committee of four historians and three archaeologists. Let them present a report," she said.

Gupta had directed that the Privileges Committee shall summon Kejriwal, Ram Niwas Goel, then speaker of the Assembly, Manish Sisodia, then deputy chief minister, and Rakhi Birla, then deputy speaker.

All of them were present and oversaw the inauguration of this so-called execution room on August 9, 2022, he had said.

Questioning these directions, Atishi said, "What was Arvind Kejriwal's contribution? He just inaugurated it. This is like saying that minister Ashish Sood goes to give an award to someone. Then we come to know that the selection was wrong. Is he liable? No. He was just called to give the award," she said.

Asserting that Kejriwal was just invited to inaugurate the phansi ghar, she said the discussion on the existence of gallows was just being done to waste the time of the House.