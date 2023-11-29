Ex-deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Bhatti rejoins Congress

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti Wednesday rejoined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders, including Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa.

Bhatti, a three-time MLA, had joined the BJP in September 2022 along with former chief minister Amarinder Singh. Bhatti was seen as a loyalist of Singh, who is now a BJP leader.

Apart from Bhatti and his daughter, former police officer Rajinder Singh and two other leaders joined the Congress.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Bajwa said, "I am delighted to embrace such capable leaders into our fold. Their addition contributes positively to our growth trajectory. Together, we remain committed to advancing Punjab's welfare, especially with the infusion of such accomplished individuals." Punjab Congress chief Warring said, "All those possessing the capability and determination to work for Punjab's betterment are warmly welcomed. The inclusion of these individuals into our political family is a testament to the acknowledgment and appreciation of our efforts by fellow political leaders. The Congress party's influence in Punjab continues to strengthen." Earlier, former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kang had returned to the Congress after leaving the BJP.

Hans Raj Josan, Mohinder Rinwa and Jeet Mohinder Sidhu had rejoined the Congress after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal. PTI CHS VSD MNK MNK