Ex-DG NIA, Dinkar Gupta joins IIT-Ropar

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Dinkar Gupta, former director general of National Investigation Agency and an ex-Punjab DGP, on Wednesday joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar in Punjab as a professor of practice.

IIT-Ropar, in a statement, said Gupta brings to this premier teaching institute his vast expertise in a variety of key areas, including national security and defence policy, counterterrorism and intelligence, among others.

His extensive experience is set to catalyse a new level of energy and enthusiasm at the institute, where he will help students get exposure to the practical aspects of their academic training, it said.

"He will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between academia, government and strategic affairs, thereby empowering the young minds with the skill-based knowledge needed to partner India's growth and development journey," it said.

His extensive experience is set to catalyse a new level of energy and enthusiasm at the institute, where he will help students get exposure to the practical aspects of their academic training, it said.

"He will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between academia, government and strategic affairs, thereby empowering the young minds with the skill-based knowledge needed to partner India's growth and development journey," it said.

Besides mentoring students and researchers on the interface of technology, policy and national security, he will work closely with the faculty on research projects related to internal security, cyber security, it said.

Gupta's career spans 37 years in the Indian Police Service (1987-2024), followed by a stint as the DG of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's premier counter-terror agency.

He has held leadership roles at the national and state level in national security, central and state intelligence, law enforcement, policing and counter-terrorism, and has been decorated by the President of India with law enforcement, policing and counter-terrorism, and has been decorated by the president of India with multiple awards for display of conspicuous gallantry and service.

Since his retirement from the NIA in March 2024, Gupta continues to contribute to public policy, strategic advisory, and governance through senior roles in public and private sectors. These include his current assignments as senior advisor, strategy, innovation & public services Tata Consultancy Services, and Advisor (Security).

He is also guiding corporate policy as independent director in several leading companies. PTI CHS SKY SKY