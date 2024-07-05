Ex-DGP M L Lathar appointed Rajasthan Chief Information Commissioner

Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Former Rajasthan DGP M L Lathar has been appointed as the new Chief Information Commissioner of the state, the Raj Bhavan said on Friday.

Three information commissioners have also been appointed as per orders issued by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

According a statement by Raj Bhavan, the governor has appointed M L Lathar to the post of Chief Information Commissioner of Rajasthan.

Suresh Chand Gupta, Mahendra Kumar Parikh and Tikaram Sharma were appointed as Information Commissioners, it said.

They have been appointed for a period of three years from the date of assuming office or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, it said. PTI AG SKY SKY