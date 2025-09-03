Ex-DGP of Himachal Pradesh cremated with state honours in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 3 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) I D Bhandari was cremated with full state honours at his native place, Majhasu village in Bilaspur district, on Wednesday.

Bhandari died after suffering a heart attack in Shimla on Tuesday. He was 75.

His son, Surya, lit the funeral pyre and a police contingent gave the guard of honour to the former DGP.

Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa, Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) Director Jitendra Chandel, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal and administrative and police officers paid tributes to the former DGP. PTI COR ANM RC