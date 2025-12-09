Ex-DJB member Ajay Gupta removed as advisor after chargesheet in corruption case

New Delhi: Former Delhi Jal Board member Ajay Gupta, who was recently appointed as a senior advisor to the board, was removed after it emerged that he had been named as an accused in a chargesheet by ED in a tender fraud case, officials said on Tuesday.

The case alleged corruption in awarding tenders for sewage treatment plants in 2022, they said.

Gupta was appointed on October 24 this year as a senior consultant to the Delhi Jal Board. His appointment was cancelled with immediate effect on December 8.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it had filed a chargesheet against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and three ex-DJB officials in the 2022 tender corruption case.

The prosecution's complaint was filed before a Delhi court on December 6.

The ED has sought prosecution of the 14 accused entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an official told PTI.

Those named as accused in the chargesheet include AAP leader Satyendar Jain, former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, ex-DJB member Ajay Gupta, former DJB chief engineer Satish Chandra Vashishth, private persons like Vinod Chauhan and Nagendra Yadav, Hyderabad-based company Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd, and its MD Raja Kumar Kurra, the agency said in a statement.