Ex-DMK Minister A Raja wins from Nilgiris

Chennai, Jun 4 (PTI) DMK leader and former Union Minister A Raja won from the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, defeating Central Minister L Murugan by a margin of 2,40,585 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Raja, who established a clear lead since the counting of votes was taken up in the morning, secured 4,73,212 votes while Murugan polled 2,32,627 votes. AIADMK's D Logesh Tamilselvan finished third, obtaining 2,20,230 votes.

In Dharmapuri constituency, Sowmiya Anbumani of PMK, an ally of the BJP, lost by a margin of 21,300 votes to DMK candidate A Mani, who garnered 4,32,667 votes.

DMK's S Murasoli defeated DMDK candidate P Sivanesan in Thanjavur by securing 5,02,245 votes, about 3,19,583 votes more than his rival.