Ex-ECL manager among three arrested by CBI in illegal coal mining case

Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday arrested a former general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) and his two associates in the illegal coal mining case, an official said.

They were arrested after hours of interrogation at the CBI office here, he said.

"They will be produced before a court on Wednesday. They are directly involved in the scam," he claimed.

Last week, the CBI had arrested another former general manager of the ECL along with three others in the case.