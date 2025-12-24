Ex-employee arrested for burglary in east Delhi office; Rs 7.5 lakh recovered

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly committing a burglary at his former workplace in east Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area by scaling the boundary wall of the compound, officials said on Wednesday.

Aash Mohd was arrested from his hometown Meerut in Uttar Pradesh after a detailed investigation, police said, adding that Rs 7.50 lakh in cash and two mobile phones were recovered based on his disclosure.

The complainant, Md Harul Malik, reported on December 17 that cash and mobile phones were stolen from his office on December 17, after which police registered a case.

Investigators said the accused, a former employee of the complainant, used his prior knowledge of the office layout to carry out the theft. He was traced to Meerut using technical surveillance, human intelligence and CCTV camera footage, police said.

During interrogation, Aash Mohd confessed to the crime and led police to the recovery of the stolen items, they added. PTI SSJ SMV ARI