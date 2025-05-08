Ex-gratia assistance disbursed among Pak-shelling victims in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 8 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday disbursed immediate relief and ex-gratia assistance from the district Red Cross fund to individuals and their families affected by Pakistani shelling, an official spokesperson said.

Thirteen people, including four children and two women, were killed and more than 40 injured in intense Pakistani shelling in Poonch district, after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure across the border on Wednesday.

An ex-gratia amount of Rs 6 lakh each has been provided to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to those who sustained serious injuries and Rs 20,000 to individuals with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

He said the relief has been extended in accordance with established norms to ensure timely support to the victims.

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal reaffirmed the administration's commitment to public welfare and said all necessary assistance will continue for those affected.

The district administration is actively monitoring the situation and taking all measures to safeguard the wellbeing of the residents, he said.

Kundal also visited the district hospital to inquire about those injured in the shelling and admitted to the facility.

During his visit, the deputy commissioner interacted with the injured and expressed his heartfelt solidarity with the bereaved family members.

He assured them of comprehensive support and assistance from the administration amid this challenging time.

In a directive to the medical staff, Kundal emphasised the importance of providing the best possible treatment to the injured.

He also visited the blood bank to review the availability of blood and directed the staff there to ensure an adequate and uninterrupted supply to meet any emergency needs.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited the Government Polytechnic College Sathra, one of the nine designated shelter camps for the border residents of Mandi tehsil.

All necessary facilities, including food, power, water and sanitation, have been made available at the shelter camps, he said.

The deputy commissioner also convened a meeting to review the status of essential services and initiate measures to expedite the restoration of critical supply chains across this border district.

He directed the jal shakti and power development departments to ensure the restoration of water and electricity supplies within two hours in all affected areas, while the consumer affairs and public distribution department was asked to take immediate measures to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of ration, particularly in areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all citizens, Kundal said. PTI TAS RC