Ex-gratia for sewer deaths increased to Rs 30 lakh by Delhi Jal Board after SC order

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has following an order of the Supreme Court increased the compensation for sewer deaths from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The apex court had earlier in October said the government authorities will have to pay Rs 30 lakh as compensation to the family of those who die while cleaning the sewers.

"To ensure that the compensation for sewer death is increased (given that the previous amount fixed, that is, Rs 10 lakh - made applicable from 1993). The current equivalent of that amount is Rs 30 lakh. This shall be the amount to be paid by the concerned agencies," said an order from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

"In the event, the dependents of any victim have not been paid such amount, the above amount shall be payable to them. Furthermore, this shall be the amount to be hereafter paid as compensation," the DJB added.

The DJB further said the compensation will be disbursed in the case of sewer victims suffering disabilities, depending upon the severity of disabilities.

However, the minimum compensation shall not be less than Rs 10 lakh, the DJB said, adding the compensation shall not be less than Rs 20 lakh if the disability is permanent and renders the victim economically helpless. PTI ABU AS AS