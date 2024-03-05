EX-Gujarat Cong MLA withdraws PIL against state BJP chief over Remdesivir injection distribution

Ahmedabad, Mar 5 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday allowed the withdrawal of a PIL filed by a former Congress MLA against state BJP chief C R Paatil over alleged illegal distribution of Remdesivir vials from the saffron party's Surat office during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee dismissed the PIL as withdrawn after recording that after going through the report submitted by a committee constituted by the Commissioner, Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA), Gujarat, it does not find any violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Paresh Dhanani, a former leader of Opposition in the Gujarat assembly, had filed the PIL challenging "illegal and unauthorised distribution" of Remdesivir injection from the Bharatiya Janata Party's Surat office during the peak of second wave.

Dhanani's lawyer Vedant Rajguru submitted that he wants to withdraw the PIL so that he can pursue the remedy in accordance with law.

The report filed by the state FDCA gave a clean chit to Paatil and BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi, now Minister of State for Home, who had courted controversy after announcing that the BJP would give 5,000 Remdesivir injections free of cost to needy patients from the BJP offices in Surat and Navsari.

"People were helping out everyone. Normally, things are not available in the market because of the overwhelming effect. So it was not a black marketing sort of thing," Chief Justice Agarwal observed while allowing the petitioner to withdraw the PIL.

Dhanani had sought an inquiry into the incident as to whether it violated the Pharmacy Act 1984; the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940; the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1987, and action taken based on the report.

In its report, the FDCA gave a clean chit to the BJP and its workers involved in the Remdesivir distribution. It concluded that prima facie from preliminary investigation "there does not appear to be any violation of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1960 or any other provisions under any other law". PTI KA NP