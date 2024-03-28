Savitri Jindal quits Congress days after son Naveen Jindal joins BJP

Chandigarh: Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP.

The 84-year-old Savitri announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post late Wednesday night.

"I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today," she posted in Hindi.

A few days ago, her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Naveen, son of noted industrialist and former Haryana minister O P Jindal, has been made as BJP candidate from Kurukshetra.