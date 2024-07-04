Ex-HC judge Justice B Veerappa appointed as Karnataka Upalokayukta

Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice B Veerappa was on Thursday appointed as the Upalokayukta of the state.

The appointment was done on the recommendation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after consulting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court N V Anjaria, Assembly Speaker U T Khader, Chairperson of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and Leader of Opposition of both Houses of the state Legislature, an order said.

The 63-year-old Justice Veerappa was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court on January 2, 2015 and became a permanent Judge on December 30, 2016. PTI GMS GMS SS