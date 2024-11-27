Ex-HC judge Lalit Batra assumes office as chairperson of Haryana human rights panel

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Justice (retired) Lalit Batra, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, assumed office as the chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission on Wednesday.

The panel's two newly appointed members -- Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia -- also took charge of their posts.

The Haryana government had recently appointed Justice (retd) Batra as the chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission along with Kuldip Jain, a retired district and sessions judge, and Deep Bhatia, a senior advocate, as members, an official statement said.

Deep Bhatia has been a member and acting chairperson of the state rights panel previously. PTI SUN NSD NSD