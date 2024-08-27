Ex-HC judge Uboweja takes oath as Chhattisgarh Pramukh Lokayukta

Raipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh High Court judge Inder Singh Uboweja was sworn in as the Pramukh Lokayukta on Tuesday.

Governor Ramen Deka administered the oath of office to Justice (Retd) Uboweja at a function held at Raj Bhawan in the afternoon, a government official said.

He succeeds Justice (Retd) T P Sharma, who was appointed Pramukh Lokayukta in the state on October 27, 2018.

Uboweja served as judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court from January 27, 2014 to May 31, 2016.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, state assembly Speaker Raman Singh, Raipur MP Brijmohan Agarwal, and other public representatives and senior officials were present on the occasion. PTI TKP MVG ARU